Namibia declares end to cholera outbreak after 82 confirmed cases, 1 death

WINDHOEK, July 13– Namibia has declared the end of its cholera outbreak after recording 82 confirmed cases and one death, following over 28 days without new infections in the affected health districts of Opuwo and Grootfontein.

In a statement issued Monday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said the outbreaks in the two districts had been contained through a coordinated response involving government institutions, regional authorities, and international health partners.

Of the 82 confirmed cases, 52 were recorded in Grootfontein Health District in the Otjozondjupa Region and 30 in Opuwo Health District in the Kunene Region. A total of 282 suspected cases were reported during the outbreaks, the ministry said.

The last confirmed cholera case in Grootfontein was recorded on Feb. 18, while Opuwo recorded its last confirmed case on March 22, allowing the country to meet the required monitoring period for declaring the outbreaks over, it added.

The ministry attributed the successful containment to collaboration among government agencies, regional authorities, and international partners, including the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Namibia reported its first cholera case in a decade in March 2025, and outbreaks were later reported in Opuwo and Grootfontein. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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