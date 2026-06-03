Iran condemns U.S. attacks on oil tanker, communications tower

TEHRAN, June 3– Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned overnight U.S. attacks on an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz and a communications tower on the southern Qeshm Island, describing them as acts of aggression and a violation of international law.

In a statement, the ministry said the strikes flagrantly violated an April ceasefire between Iran and the United States, as well as the United Nations Charter’s prohibition on the use of force against sovereign states.

It denounced the United States’ “colonial” use of regional countries’ territories and facilities to advance “aggressive” plans against Iran, highlighting the “direct and clear” responsibility of Kuwait and Bahrain for the latest U.S. attacks.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier Wednesday that the U.S. military hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night and damaged its engine room, and also struck an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island.

Also on Wednesday, Senior Iranian lawmaker Ali Nikzad said Iran will negotiate with the United States if necessary, but does not trust any promises made by Washington, according to Iran’s ICANA news agency.

Nikzad, deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament, made the remarks in an interview with ICANA, while elaborating on the diplomatic process between Iran and the United States to end the war.

“Today, the Iranian people are leading the way. The redlines outlined by Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei are also on the agenda,” he said. “While we will negotiate if necessary, we do not trust any promises from the Americans.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 77