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China urges U.S. to stop blockade, coercion, pressuring against Cuba
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China urges U.S. to stop blockade, coercion, pressuring against Cuba

July 6, 2026

BEIJING, July 6– China urges the U.S. to stop its blockade, coercion and pressuring against Cuba at once, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, expressing firm support for Cuba in defending national sovereignty and standing against external interference.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recently warned that the U.S. embargo against Cuba has brought pressure to an “unsustainable” level and amounted to “genocide,” and the Cuban side requested a special session of the UN General Assembly on July 7.

Mao said the U.S. 60 plus years of full blockade and illicit sanctions have brought profound sufferings to the Cuban people. Recently the U.S. once again upgraded blockade and sanction measures, hitting hard at the basic livelihood of the Cuban people and raising concern from the international community.

China, as always, opposes illicit unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, said Mao, adding China urges the U.S. to stop violating the Cuban people’s rights to survival and development.

Noting China firmly supports Cuba in defending national sovereignty and standing against external interference, Mao said China stands ready to work with the rest of the world to uphold international fairness and justice. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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