Egyptian president reiterates rejection of attempts to displace Palestinians

CAIRO, April 25 — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday reiterated the unequivocal rejection of any attempt to displace the Palestinians under any circumstances, stressing the full implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, read a presidency statement.

Addressing the nation in a televised speech to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the liberation of the Sinai Peninsula, Sisi further asserted the necessity of halting the repeated attacks against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, to protect their rights, preserve their dignity, and uphold the values of justice and humanity.

Furthermore, Sisi stressed the importance of the full implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, including the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid and the immediate commencement of reconstruction.

“The Middle East is navigating a critical and decisive juncture, witnessing deliberate endeavors to redraw its map under extremist ideological pretexts,” he noted.

He stressed that “political solutions and negotiations remain the most effective means to spare the region further bloodshed, destruction, and humanitarian crises.”

“Egypt underscores the necessity of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and stopping attempts to divide and dismantle countries of the region, seize their peoples’ resources, and fuel internal strife, and civil and international wars,” he said.

The speech marked Sinai Liberation Day, commemorating the withdrawal of Israeli forces in 1982 following the Camp David Accords peace treaty signed with Israel in 1978. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 100