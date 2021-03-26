HomeInternationalAfricaKenya’s Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai (L, Front) receives COVID-19 vaccine jab. March 26, 2021 Robert Maseka Kenya’s Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai (L, Front) receives COVID-19 vaccine jab. Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Skype Facebook MessengerShareKenya’s Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai (L, Front) receives COVID-19 vaccine jab at the police headquarters in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, on March 10, 2021. (Xinhua) Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Skype Facebook Messenger