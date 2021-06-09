Feasibility Study for the Trans- Zambezi railway Extension on track.

Windhoek, June 9–The Feasibility Study for the Trans- Zambezi Extension of Namibia railway Grootfontein – Rundu – Katima Mulilo is progressing well. The consultancy services had been signed on the 10 March 2021 with Technofin Consultants and the contract is for a period of 12 months or one year.

We thus expect to have the Feasibility Study Report by April next year. This Feasibility Study is co-funded by the Government of the Republic of Namibia and the African Development Bank (AFDB).

Source :Ministry of Works and transport.