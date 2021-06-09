Kakololo off to Ukraine, promise to bring the title home.

Windhoek,June 9– MTC and MTC-Salute Boxing academy today held a sent off press conference for Nathanael Natty Kakololo who is leaving today for Ukraine for his upcoming fight on Saturday against Oleg Malinovskyi from Ukraine.

Kakololo and Oleg are expected to clash each other for the WBO featherweight inter-continental title in Ukraine on Saturday 12 June 2021.

Speaking at the sent off press conference, MTC Marketing and communication Manager John Ekongo said “MTC is proud to see the achievement that the MTC Salute Boxing Academy has achieved , it has done exceptional well internally, when the guys go there we would like to tell the international boxing arena that watch out Namibia is enroute, when I see Kakololo here I see a very determined and ambitious young man who is ready to take the world by storm. Boxing should be about that, it should be about providing livelihood, sustainance and salaries for young men and women .We encourage the boxing fraternity on aiming to reach greater heights.”

Ekongo also use the opportunity to tell the stables under MTC including salute to bring titles to Namibia.

MTC Salute Boxing Academy Executive Member Mr. Fredrich Nghiyolwa thanked MTC for their investments into the stable. “Is days like this that we appreciate the hard work that you put in, I should applaud MTC for their investments, this is a living testimony that where you are putting your money, we are rewarding you with success, continue investing in boxing in return we will reward you with success.”

Nakalolo ‘s trainer Nashilongo Tobias said”his boxer is ready for the fight come Saturday night we are bringing the title back to Namibia”.

Kakololo said “he is excited about the fight on Saturday and urge the nation to pray for him and he will definitely bring the title home.”

He also took the opportunity to wish his country man Lowkey Jeremiah Nakathila who will be fighting in the United State, Las Vegas against Shakur Stevenson on the same Saturday 12 June 2021.

Kakololo and his team left for Ukraine this morning after the sent off press conference.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info