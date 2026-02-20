Trending Now
Brazil road deaths rise during 2026 Carnival holiday
Brazil road deaths rise during 2026 Carnival holiday

February 20, 2026

SAO PAULO, Feb. 20 — Brazil recorded 130 deaths and 1,481 injuries in 1,241 traffic accidents on federal highways during the 2026 Carnival holiday from Feb. 13 to 18, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) said Thursday.

The provisional figures exceed those from the 2025 Carnival, with 85 deaths and 1,433 injuries in 1,190 accidents.

The PRF noted that even with preliminary data, this year’s Carnival is already the deadliest on federal roads since 2020, with the number of serious accidents up by 8.54 percent.

Most victims were traveling by car or motorcycle, said the PRF, adding that despite enhanced patrols, some of the most severe crashes involving multiple fatalities took place in areas not classified as high-risk.

During the holiday operation, officers inspected 326,548 individuals and vehicles, administering 118,321 breathalyzer tests.

Preliminary results showed that 2,400 drivers were fined for driving under the influence or refusing testing, with 108 arrests made for related offenses. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

