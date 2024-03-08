Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Namibia Daily News Triumphs in China’s Short Video Competition
Namibia Daily News Triumphs in China’s Short Video Competition
Current AffairsNational

Namibia Daily News Triumphs in China’s Short Video Competition

March 8, 2024

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, March 7 – Namibia Daily News, a leading online newspaper in Southern African countries, has achieved a significant milestone by clinching a prestigious award at a short videos competition in Beijing, China, titled “Join Hands and Share Stories for Better Life: China-Africa Friendship.”

The statement from the organizing committee announced, “After evaluation, your short video work ‘Building Bridges and Harvesting Hope’ has won the Excellence Award.” The award includes an undisclosed monetary prize and an all-expenses-paid trip to China for one member of the newspaper.

The Chairperson of the board of Namibia Daily News, Wensel Mavara, received the award and expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government, particularly its Embassy in Namibia, for providing this remarkable opportunity. Mavara acknowledged the honor of receiving recognition from a powerhouse like China, emphasizing the encouragement it brings. He extended appreciation to the dedicated staff of Namibia Daily News, commending their collective efforts, and encouraged the team to maintain faith in the organization despite challenges.

Mavara took the opportunity to call on the Namibian government and its parastatals for equitable distribution of media contracts. He voiced concern over certain ministries and parastatals showing favoritism towards specific media houses and urged the Minister of Information to address this matter.

The award handover ceremony was conducted by Embassy’s spokesperson and Acting Director of Political and Media Section Yan Runqing, known locally as Lawrence. Runqing praised Namibia Daily News for its remarkable achievement. Luo Zheng from the same section at the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, also witnessed the award handover, further strengthening the bond between Namibia Daily News and China.

Post Views: 334
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”) held a Gala...

October 13, 2022

Otjiwarongo Municipality Ensures Residents Won’t Be Relocated to...

August 25, 2023

ATL Delegation Meets with Namibian Officials to Discuss...

November 23, 2023

Onno Amutenya Assumes Role of Acting CEO/Principal Officer...

November 30, 2023

World Population Day Commemorated in Mariental, Namibia

July 12, 2023

Information Commissioners (ANIC) meeting in Nairobi, Kenya

June 6, 2023

IHS Markit and African Energy Week Explore African...

June 2, 2022

African Telecommunications Union and Leaders Unite to Shape...

November 14, 2023

CCDA10: The curtains close in Windhoek on a...

November 4, 2022

MULTICHOICE NAMIBIA REINFORCES FIGHT AGAINST CONTENT PIRACY

July 12, 2022
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.