Namibia Daily News Triumphs in China’s Short Video Competition

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, March 7 – Namibia Daily News, a leading online newspaper in Southern African countries, has achieved a significant milestone by clinching a prestigious award at a short videos competition in Beijing, China, titled “Join Hands and Share Stories for Better Life: China-Africa Friendship.”

The statement from the organizing committee announced, “After evaluation, your short video work ‘Building Bridges and Harvesting Hope’ has won the Excellence Award.” The award includes an undisclosed monetary prize and an all-expenses-paid trip to China for one member of the newspaper.

The Chairperson of the board of Namibia Daily News, Wensel Mavara, received the award and expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government, particularly its Embassy in Namibia, for providing this remarkable opportunity. Mavara acknowledged the honor of receiving recognition from a powerhouse like China, emphasizing the encouragement it brings. He extended appreciation to the dedicated staff of Namibia Daily News, commending their collective efforts, and encouraged the team to maintain faith in the organization despite challenges.

Mavara took the opportunity to call on the Namibian government and its parastatals for equitable distribution of media contracts. He voiced concern over certain ministries and parastatals showing favoritism towards specific media houses and urged the Minister of Information to address this matter.

The award handover ceremony was conducted by Embassy’s spokesperson and Acting Director of Political and Media Section Yan Runqing, known locally as Lawrence. Runqing praised Namibia Daily News for its remarkable achievement. Luo Zheng from the same section at the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, also witnessed the award handover, further strengthening the bond between Namibia Daily News and China.