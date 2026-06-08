Israel says military in continuous contact with U.S. amid escalation with Iran

JERUSALEM, June 8 — Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Effie Defrin said on Monday that the Israeli and U.S. militaries have been in close contact regarding the escalating regional conflict.

Speaking at a press briefing, Defrin said Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir had been “in continuous contact with his U.S. military counterpart.”

Earlier, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported that Zamir had spoken over the past day with Brad Cooper, the head of the U.S. military’s Middle East command. Defrin said the Israeli military responded to Iran’s retaliation for the airstrikes in Beirut in two waves.

In the first wave, dozens of warplanes targeted Iranian defense systems. In the second wave, airstrikes targeted petrochemical facilities in Mahshahr, southwestern Iran, Defrin said.

According to a statement from the Israeli military, the facilities were used to produce “unique materials that serve as critical components for the development of ballistic missiles.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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