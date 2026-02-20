5 killed in temple fire in W. Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 20 — Five people were killed in a fire that broke out at a temple in the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi, early Friday, local media reported. Public broadcaster NHK reported that local fire authorities received an emergency call at around 2:30 a.m. local time saying that the two-story wooden temple in Shimonoseki, which has a residential area connected to it, was on fire.

Three buildings, including the temple’s main hall and residential quarters, were destroyed in the fire, which was brought under control about three hours later, the report said. According to Kyodo News, five people were living at the temple.

The bodies of five individuals were found at the scene. Local police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire and working to confirm the identities of the deceased.

A dry weather advisory has recently been issued across Yamaguchi Prefecture, with weather officials urging residents to exercise caution when using fire. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

