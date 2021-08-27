Trending Now
Home World UNGA president calls for protecting civilians in Afghanistan
UNGA president calls for protecting civilians in Afghanistan
World

UNGA president calls for protecting civilians in Afghanistan

written by Paulina Meke August 27, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 27 — President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Volkan Bozkir, on Thursday called for protecting civilians following the reported twin suicide explosions outside of Kabul airport.
“Protection of civilians and rights and freedoms of Afghan people – in particular women and children must be a priority,” said the UNGA president, or the PGA, in a note emailed to UN correspondents.
The PGA noted that for 40 years, the General Assembly has addressed “the situation in Afghanistan,” focusing on peace, stability, good governance, human rights and development. “During its last meeting on Dec. 10, 2020, the UN membership expressed much hope with many fronts in Afghanistan’s path towards peace and political reconciliation.”
“Unfortunately, the hope is overshadowed with recent developments during the past two weeks. Above all, the news of reportedly twin suicide explosions today, outside of Kabul airport, is alarming,” he said.
“This grotesque development will only complicate and debilitate efforts, among others, at evacuations. This is unacceptable. The situation in Afghanistan is most concerning,” said the UNGA president.
“Violence, the threat of terrorism, an unstable security situation and growing civilian casualties have strong potential to derail the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation, which is the only path to enduring peace and stability,” said the veteran diplomat.
He said that Afghan leadership, from every ethnic and political groups, “cannot squander this opportunity to come together to forge a collective pathway to peace, security and prosperity, for its people and for the region.”
“The United Nations must lead the way in assisting the people of Afghanistan at this crucial juncture. More than ever the Afghan people need the support of the international community to preserve hard gained achievements and overcome the many challenges facing security, sustainable development, and the economy,” the PGA added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Syrian president asks PM to form new cabinet

August 1, 2021

Israeli company to begin advanced trials of therapy...

August 15, 2021

Canada’s GDP continues down in May

July 31, 2021

Chinese embassy in Brazil refutes U.S. embassy spokesperson’s...

August 8, 2021

54 years on, ASEAN succeeds in ensuring peace,...

August 8, 2021

Chinese Americans make donations to flood-hit central China

August 1, 2021

Journalist sues U.S. Congress for surveillance footage, other...

August 19, 2021

Australian scientists to target disease-transmitting mosquitoes

August 5, 2021

Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services.

August 12, 2021

Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

August 23, 2021