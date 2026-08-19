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Zelensky dismisses deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office
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Zelensky dismisses deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office

August 19, 2026

KIEV, Aug. 19 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday dismissed Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to a decree published on the presidential website.

The decree did not specify the reasons for her dismissal.

Earlier in the day, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies had launched a special operation targeting a group suspected of laundering 150 million hryvnias (about 3.4 million U.S. dollars) to post bail for a suspect in the “Midas” corruption case, a major graft scandal in Ukraine’s energy sector.

The NABU said the group included, among others, officials from the presidential office, as well as a sitting lawmaker and a former parliament member.

The agency did not provide the names of the officials allegedly involved. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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