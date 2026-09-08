Trump threatens to bar Canada’s Bombardier jets from U.S. market

NEW YORK, Sept. 8 — U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to bar Canadian business-jet manufacturer Bombardier from selling its aircraft in the United States, escalating trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa.

In a social media post, Trump criticized Bombardier’s products as “not good enough” and accused the company of relying heavily on U.S. customers, companies, airports and services, claiming that more than 50 percent of its revenue comes from the United States.

Trump also accused Canada of restricting U.S. banks and companies, including U.S. business-jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace, from operating in the Canadian market. “If they want our Market, they must build here,” Trump said.

Trump also urged Americans to buy U.S.-made products, fly on U.S. airlines and consume American-made alcoholic beverages and other products. Monday’s remarks mark Trump’s second major threat targeting Bombardier and Canadian aircraft this year.

On Jan. 29, Trump said the United States was decertifying Bombardier’s Global Express jets and other Canadian-made aircraft, and threatened to impose a 50 percent tariff on aircraft sold into the United States unless Canada certified several Gulfstream business jets.

The latest threat comes amid escalating U.S.-Canada trade tensions. The United States imposed 50 percent tariffs on about 20 billion dollars worth of Canadian goods effective Aug. 22, while Canada responded with matching tariffs on an equivalent value of U.S. imports, effective Tuesday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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