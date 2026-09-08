Trending Now
Home International Trump threatens to bar Canada’s Bombardier jets from U.S. market
Trump threatens to bar Canada’s Bombardier jets from U.S. market
International

Trump threatens to bar Canada’s Bombardier jets from U.S. market

September 8, 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 8 — U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to bar Canadian business-jet manufacturer Bombardier from selling its aircraft in the United States, escalating trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa.

In a social media post, Trump criticized Bombardier’s products as “not good enough” and accused the company of relying heavily on U.S. customers, companies, airports and services, claiming that more than 50 percent of its revenue comes from the United States.

Trump also accused Canada of restricting U.S. banks and companies, including U.S. business-jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace, from operating in the Canadian market. “If they want our Market, they must build here,” Trump said.

Trump also urged Americans to buy U.S.-made products, fly on U.S. airlines and consume American-made alcoholic beverages and other products. Monday’s remarks mark Trump’s second major threat targeting Bombardier and Canadian aircraft this year.

On Jan. 29, Trump said the United States was decertifying Bombardier’s Global Express jets and other Canadian-made aircraft, and threatened to impose a 50 percent tariff on aircraft sold into the United States unless Canada certified several Gulfstream business jets.

The latest threat comes amid escalating U.S.-Canada trade tensions. The United States imposed 50 percent tariffs on about 20 billion dollars worth of Canadian goods effective Aug. 22, while Canada responded with matching tariffs on an equivalent value of U.S. imports, effective Tuesday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 104
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Meta ordered to pay 567 mln USD to...

August 7, 2026

Trump says he thinks war with Iran will...

March 17, 2026

Malaysian construction firms face mounting pressure as Mideast...

March 24, 2026

China reports steady growth of health literacy

January 7, 2026

Cambodia says Thailand drops cluster bombs, Thailand claims...

December 24, 2025

Colombia to impose 100 pct tariffs on Ecuador...

April 11, 2026

Russia’s senior diplomat warns U.S. against destabilizing moves

October 8, 2025

Charity chief arrested for stealing 23 million USD...

January 25, 2026

CAF considering Africa Cup of Nations expansion to...

March 30, 2026

Iran urges IAEA to condemn Israel’s “intentional” attack...

March 20, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.