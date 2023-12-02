Black Queens Secure 3-1 Win Over Namibia: Coach Hauptle Expresses Satisfaction but Desires More Goals

Staff Reporter

Accra, Ghana, December 2 — In a thrilling first-leg match of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Black Queens, led by Coach Nora Hauptle, emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Namibia in Accra. Grace Boaduwaa showcased her prowess by netting a brace, complemented by a sensational strike from Portia Boakye. Despite the triumph, Coach Hauptle believes her team had the potential to score more goals.

The Black Queens will now prepare to travel to Windhoek for the second leg, where the winner over the two legs will secure a spot in the Women’s Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Morocco next year. Coach Hauptle expressed her gratitude for the support and acknowledged the challenges faced during the game.

“At the beginning of the game, there was some difficulty. We scored beautiful goals, our captain. I think this is a special moment,” Coach Hauptle stated. Despite the victory, she candidly admitted that it might not have been the team’s best performance, emphasizing the pressure that comes with such crucial qualifiers.

The coach highlighted the team’s potential, stating, “Of course, we should have scored more.” This acknowledgement reflects not only her high expectations for the team but also the belief that they can capitalize on more goal-scoring opportunities. The sentiment underscores a coach who sees the potential for improvement and strives for excellence.

Expressing her satisfaction with the overall performance, Coach Hauptle also acknowledged the pressure her players faced. Qualifying matches bring a unique set of challenges, including the weight of expectations and the desire to secure a coveted spot in the prestigious Women’s Cup of Nations. The coach’s understanding of these challenges and her ability to balance satisfaction with a hunger for improvement reflects a seasoned leader focused on the team’s growth.

As the team looks ahead to the second leg in Windhoek, Coach Hauptle conveyed her optimism, stating, “I’m satisfied. Now we enjoy this moment, and then from tomorrow we focus on the Tuesday game.” This forward-looking approach demonstrates the coach’s commitment to maintaining momentum and preparing for the upcoming challenges. It also reflects the team’s collective mindset of continuous improvement and determination to secure victory in the second leg.

In conclusion, the Black Queens’ 3-1 victory over Namibia marks a significant step in their quest for a spot in the Women’s Cup of Nations. Coach Hauptle’s blend of satisfaction and a desire for improvement sets a positive tone for the team as they gear up for the crucial second leg. With their eyes set on Morocco, the Black Queens aim to build on this success and showcase their prowess on the international stage.