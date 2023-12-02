Ghana Thumps Namibia in WAFCON Qualifier

Staff Reporter

ACCRA, Ghana, December 2 — Ghana’s Black Queens have positioned themselves strongly for qualification to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco following a commanding 3-1 victory over Namibia in the first leg of their qualifying round tie on Friday.

The Accra Sports Stadium witnessed the Black Queens taking control right from the start, creating numerous scoring opportunities. Their dominance translated into a 21st-minute goal by Doris Boaduwaa, setting the tone for the match. The hosts continued to press forward and secured a 2-0 lead just before halftime through a goal by Portia Boakye.

Despite Namibia pulling a goal back after the break with an own goal by a Ghanaian defender, the Black Queens swiftly restored their two-goal advantage when Boaduwaa scored her second goal of the game.

This victory gives Ghana a substantial advantage going into the second leg, scheduled for December 5 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Namibia.

Coach Nora Hauptle, pleased with her team’s performance, commended their attacking prowess, stating, “We created a lot of chances today and could have scored even more goals. I’m happy with the result and the way we played.”

As Hauptle aims to maintain her impressive unbeaten record of 10 consecutive wins as coach of the Black Queens, the team looks forward to the second leg against Namibia.

While Namibia faces a challenging task to overcome the deficit and qualify for WAFCON, they will aim to leverage their home advantage in the upcoming second leg.

The decisive second leg of the WAFCON qualifying tie between Namibia and Ghana is scheduled for December 5 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Namibia. The Black Queens seek to secure their spot in the tournament with a positive result, while Namibia will strive for an unlikely comeback.