Bank Windhoek’s Socratic Forum: Bridging Philosophy and Public Discourse

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MAY 23 — The Bank Windhoek Socratic (Philosophy) Forum was established in April 2013 and has successfully addressed a diverse range of topics, featuring renowned national and international speakers. It has garnered enthusiastic support from the Namibian public and has become a highly anticipated event on the city’s social calendar.

As part of Bank Windhoek’s commitment to supporting the arts industry, the Forum aims to foster critical thinking among its participants. Since its inception, the Forum has strived to raise awareness about the importance of engaging in constructive and open-minded discussions, while acknowledging the value of diverse opinions. We are pleased to announce that the Forum will resume its activities on Tuesday, 23 May 2023, at 18:00, at The Weinberg Conference Venues. The upcoming lecture will delve into the fascinating topic of “Conflict as a Human Phenomenon” and will be delivered by the esteemed Prof. Abel Esterhuyse from the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University.

Bank Windhoek cordially invites the Namibian public to attend these thought-provoking meetings and actively participate in honing their critical thinking skills. Details of the Bank Windhoek Socratic Forum meetings will be advertised in the Namibian press and on our social media pages. If you wish to receive electronic notifications about upcoming events and activities of The Socratic Forum, kindly provide your name and contact details during the meetings, as an attendance register will be circulated. For any inquiries, please feel free to reach out to Dr. Willem Moore on 081 277 2565.

About the Speaker: We are honoured to have Prof. Abel Esterhuyse as our distinguished speaker for the upcoming lecture. He currently serves as the Head of the Department of Strategic Studies in the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University’s South African Military Academy. Prof. Esterhuyse holds a PhD from the University of Stellenbosch and has participated in prestigious programs such as The Senior Leadership Programme of the African Center for Strategic Studies in Washington DC, The Summer Programme in Military History at the US Military Academy, West Point, and the Programme on the Analysis of Military Operations and Strategy (SWAMOS) of Columbia University’s Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies in New York. Prior to his academic career, he served as an officer in the South African Army. With his expertise in South African security and defence, military and strategic theory, and contemporary conflict, Prof. Esterhuyse brings valuable insights into the subject matter. His latest publication, co-authored with his colleagues, is a journal article titled “South African defence decision-making: analyzing dysfunctional approaches.”

Conflict as a Human Phenomenon: Many individuals, particularly those with a more traditional and realist perspective, perceive humanity as inherently destructive, selfish, competitive, and aggressive. This viewpoint aligns with philosophers like Thomas Hobbes, who acknowledged the capacity for generosity, kindness, and cooperation among human beings but believed that pride and egoism inherent in human nature make us prone to conflict, violence, and great evil.

One of the tragic aspects of the human condition, as argued by many, is that these destructive tendencies cannot be completely eradicated. Reflecting on this perspective, Herbert Butterfield suggested that a terrible human predicament lies at the heart of the story behind mankind’s major conflicts. Underlying these viewpoints is the notion that violence is an enduring phenomenon that cannot be eliminated from the world. Instead, humans should learn to cope with the constant threat of conflict by developing strategies to minimize the likelihood and severity of violence. Consequently, it becomes imperative to explore how we should comprehend the existence of conflict, violence, and war within and between societies. – Namibia Daily News