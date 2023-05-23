Nedbank Supports Gender Equity in Media: Sponsorship for Women in Media Conference

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MAY 23 — Nedbank Namibia is delighted to announce its continued sponsorship of the upcoming Nedbank Women in Media (WiM) conference on 27 May 2023. With gender disparities persisting in the media industry, particularly in leadership roles, mental health, expert representation, online hostility, harassment, and stereotypical portrayals, Nedbank Namibia recognizes the importance of supporting gender equity now more than ever.

The Nedbank WiM conference stands as a transformative platform, breaking barriers and celebrating the power of women’s voices. It provides a vital space for trailblazing individuals to address urgent issues head-on, fostering empowerment, support, and lasting change.

Selma Kaulinge, Communication and PR Manager at Nedbank Namibia expressed the bank’s commitment, stating, “Nedbank Namibia is honoured to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Nedbank Women in Media initiative. Our sponsorship affirms our dedication to promoting gender equality, not only within the media industry but throughout society at large.”

As the highly anticipated third edition of the Nedbank WiM conference approaches, it will bring together exceptional women from diverse backgrounds and fields of expertise. These gatherings aim to facilitate connections, foster idea exchange, and encourage collaborative projects among both seasoned professionals and emerging talents.

Young women aspiring to enter the media industry can anticipate a remarkable opportunity to learn from industry leaders and cultivate a sense of community. The conference boasts an exceptional lineup of influential voices reshaping the Namibian media industry, including CRAN CEO Emilia Nghikembua, Sasscal Executive Director Dr. Jane Olwoch, seasoned journalist Esther Mbathera, and other prominent speakers. Their invaluable insights and experiences will shed light on pertinent issues faced by women in the media.

At the heart of the conference lies the Nedbank Women in Media movement, an organization dedicated to combating the underrepresentation of women’s voices in mainstream media and forging connections between women in the media and women newsmakers. In addition to organizing the conference, the movement orchestrates workshops, training sessions, and mentoring programs aimed at nurturing the skills and knowledge necessary for thriving in the industry.

Notably, Nedbank WiM recently launched a WhatsApp group for women journalists to provide mutual advice and support, particularly on mental health issues. This initiative exemplifies the group’s commitment to holistic support for women in the industry.

Jemima Beukes, Co-Founder of the Nedbank Women in Media movement, emphasizes the conference’s significance in amplifying women’s voices and challenging harmful norms that affect women journalists, newsmakers, and readers. She states, “When women’s voices are not adequately represented, it perpetuates harmful stereotypes and contributes to gender inequality. Having women’s voices in the media can provide role models for women and girls, encouraging them to pursue their aspirations and break gender barriers.”

A 2023 report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism reveals that female journalists often face online hostility based on their gender, with a lack of support from news organizations attributed to the prevailing “male-led structure” within these institutions. Discrimination acts as a hindrance to women’s entry and advancement in the news media, sometimes leading them to leave the profession.

In light of these challenges, Jemima Beukes emphasizes the conference’s role in transforming the media landscape for young women while ensuring the industry’s well-being: “Women bring diverse perspectives that can dismantle the inherent patriarchal leadership structure. Through the content they produce and their decisions, women in leadership positions can challenge gender stereotypes and promote gender equality.”

As a proud industry leader championing gender equality and diversity, Nedbank has sponsored the conference since its inception in 2021, founded by seasoned Namibian sports journalist Limba Mupetami. Past speakers at the conference include Gwen Lister, Wandja Njuguna, and Nomhle Kangootui.

This year’s edition undoubtedly solidifies the Nedbank WiM conference as a pivotal catalyst for meaningful change in the media industry. – Namibia Daily News