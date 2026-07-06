Bank Windhoek Welcomes Uaandja to its Board

On Monday, 6 July 2026, Bank Windhoek announced the appointment of Nangula NeluluUaandja as an Independent Non Executive Director, further solidifying the Bank’s Board with accomplished leadership skills and experience.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Uaandja holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science degree and a Master’s degree in Business Leadership. She brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience, with a career defined by institutional oversight, strategic transformation and a deep commitment to Namibia’s economic development.

Uaandja spent more than 20 years at PwC Namibia, where she rose from trainee accountant to Managing Partner and Country Senior Partner.

She subsequently served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, where she played a key role in positioning Namibia as a competitive destination for domestic and international investment, strengthening public-private collaboration and supporting the development of the country’s investment ecosystem.

She currently serves as Executive Director of the Emeraldsand Platforms group. Bank Windhoek Board Chairperson Johan Swanepoel welcomed the appointment, noting that Uaandja’s depth of experience will add meaningful value to Bank Windhoek’s governance and oversight as well as the shaping of the Bank’s long-term strategic direction. “We are pleased to

welcome Nangula Uaandja to the Bank Windhoek Board.

Her proven leadership, strategic insight and strong understanding of governance, investment and financial services will further enrich the Board’s deliberations as we continue to advance Bank Windhoek’s purpose and longterm objectives,” said Swanepoel.

Swanepoel added that Uaandja’s appointment reflects Bank Windhoek’s continued focus on strong governance, sound leadership and sustainable value creation for its stakeholders.

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