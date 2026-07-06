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UN maritime agency calls for urgent release of 44 seafarers held by pirates
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UN maritime agency calls for urgent release of 44 seafarers held by pirates

July 6, 2026

LONDON, July 6– Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez on Monday called for urgent international action to secure the safe release of 44 seafarers being held captive by pirates and armed robbers in Somali waters.

Speaking at the 137th session of the IMO Council in London, Dominguez said the seafarers are being held aboard three vessels — MT Honour 25, Eureka and Sward — which were hijacked in separate incidents between April and May off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden.

He warned that the crews face a severe humanitarian situation, with critically low supplies of food and drinking water while living under the constant threat of violence.

“These incidents are a stark reminder that the threat posed by piracy and armed robbery to seafarers has not receded and continues to warrant vigilance and coordinated action,” Dominguez said, urging the international community to support efforts to secure the hostages’ safe release.

The IMO chief said the organization would continue working with flag states, coastal states, regional organizations and the shipping industry to help secure the seafarers’ release.

He also urged shipowners and operators to implement Best Management Practices for Maritime Security and conduct comprehensive risk assessments before transiting high-risk waters.

According to the IMO, 24 attempted and actual piracy and armed robbery incidents against ships have been recorded in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden over the past three months, with increasingly dangerous weapons being used and violence against seafarers escalating.

The organization also reported that global piracy and armed robbery incidents at sea rose 17 percent between 2024 and 2025, increasing from 146 to 171.

The 137th session of the IMO Council is being held from July 6 to 10. Maritime security, anti-piracy efforts and the protection of vital shipping lanes are among the key items on the agenda. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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