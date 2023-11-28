Legal Luminary Brigitte Nghipandulwa Elevates Nedbank’s Governance Standards

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 28 — In the dynamic realm of banking, the role of a Company Secretary is paramount, ensuring integrity, regulatory adherence, and ethical practices at Nedbank Namibia. Brigitte Nghipandulwa, a seasoned legal practitioner, assumes this pivotal position with a steadfast commitment to corporate governance and compliance.

Commencing her corporate legal journey in 2014, Brigitte’s robust legal background encompasses various facets, including risk and compliance, trademarks and patents, labour, governance, and company secretarial matters. Her wealth of experience extends to providing consultancy services to clients in the banking, asset management, mining, and fishing industries.

As the Company Secretary, Nghipandulwa plays a crucial role in upholding Nedbank’s legal and regulatory integrity, mitigating legal risks, and aligning business practices with statutory requirements. Beyond compliance, she champions transparency and accountability, vital for building trust among stakeholders and clients, reinforcing the bank’s credibility and ensuring long-term success.

Nghipandulwa’s governance and compliance approach is forward-thinking and comprehensive. She looks forward to enhancing Nedbank’s governance framework by adapting to evolving regulatory landscapes and engaging proactively with stakeholders. Her focus is on embedding best practices aligning with Nedbank’s strategic goals and long-term sustainability.

Recognizing that good governance extends beyond the boardroom, Nedbank aligns compliance approaches with corporate and social responsibility initiatives. Nghipandulwa ensures these efforts are not just philanthropic gestures but legally compliant operations.

Her insights contribute to supporting Nedbank’s strategic objectives. Her guidance in ethical conduct and legal compliance strengthens Nedbank’s position as a trusted institution known for integrity and responsible practices in Namibia.

For those aspiring to excel in governance and compliance in the banking industry, Nghipandulwa advises cultivating a deep understanding of banking laws, staying abreast of industry trends, developing strong analytical skills, and upholding the highest ethical standards. These principles have been the cornerstone of her professional success.

Outside her professional career, Nghipandulwa finds solace in swimming, a discipline that shapes her work approach. The focus required in swimming resonates with her professional demeanour, where meticulousness and commitment are paramount.