Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica U.S. Navy demines Strait of Hormuz using robots
U.S. Navy demines Strait of Hormuz using robots
AmericaInternationalMiddle EastmilitaryUncategorizedwar

U.S. Navy demines Strait of Hormuz using robots

April 20, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 20  — The U.S. Navy is using robots to clear underwater mines planted by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

A demining operation combining manned and unmanned systems is adopted by the U.S. military to remove the mines laid by Iran, using both surface and underwater drones equipped with sonar detectors, a U.S. defense official was quoted as saying.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday on his Truth Social platform that “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!” Iran did not respond to the claim.

After Iran re-closed the strait following a brief opening, 35 outbound vessels have turned back over 36 hours, according to a report by Britain-headquartered maritime analytics company Windward.

Iran tightened control over the strait after the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on the country on Feb. 28. The United States also imposed a naval blockade on the strait following its failed negotiations with Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 37
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

February 14, 2020

Historic Cape Cross stone returns to Namibia from...

August 14, 2019

Youth in Benin rally to condemn attempted coup

December 14, 2025

Russian documents reveal new evidence of Japan’s WWII...

August 21, 2025

COVID-19 patients in Taiwan rise to 348

April 3, 2020

Australia expels 2 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning...

March 27, 2018

Türkiye lifts additional tariffs on certain U.S. imports

September 22, 2025

5 children eaten by hyenas in less than...

March 25, 2020

Hurricane Helene death toll tops 100 in U.S.

September 30, 2024

Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Premier League enters seventh...

September 6, 2017
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.