AU Executive Council meeting opens, highlighting water security, unity, peace

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 11 — The 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) kicked off Wednesday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The two-day meeting, attended by foreign ministers from AU members under the framework of the 39th AU Summit, is being held under the AU’s 2026 theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

Addressing the opening session, Chairperson of the AU Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf outlined critical continental issues for the foreign ministers’ consideration.

He highlighted harnessing water and sanitation as the theme of the year, enhancing Africa’s position and unity on the global stage, and promoting peace and stability across the continent.

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos noted in his speech that as delegates gather today under the umbrella of the union, which was established with the purpose of achieving political independence and economic integration, “we are reminded of the importance of unity for our collective security, independence, and prosperity.”

The Executive Council meeting is expected to review the draft agenda and decisions for the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU, scheduled for Feb. 14-15.

According to the AU, African foreign ministers will also deliberate on the bloc’s participation in the Group of 20, conduct elections and appointments to AU Organs and institutions, review the implementation of previous Executive Council decisions, as well as consider draft legal instruments and institutional governance matters. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

