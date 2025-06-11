China’s top diplomat meets African foreign ministers

CHANGSHA, June 11 — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met respectively with some African counterparts who came to China for the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province.

These African foreign ministers include Kenya’s Musalia Mudavadi, Senegal’s Yassine Fall, Tanzania’s Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Namibia‘s Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Botswana’s Phenyo Butale, and Angola’s Tete Antonio.

When meeting with Mudavadi, Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Kenya to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other, enhance mutual trust, consolidate the political foundation of China-Kenya relations, and continuously inject strong impetus into bilateral cooperation.

Noting that the ministerial meeting is a gathering of Chinese and African countries, Wang said it will surely enhance the solidarity of countries in the Global South. China attaches great importance to Kenya’s role and influence and is willing to enhance strategic communication and coordination to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and the basic norms governing international relations, he added.

Mudavadi said that Kenya adheres to the one-China principle, and Kenya will continue to stand firmly with China, adding that Kenya looks forward to further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

When meeting with Fall, Wang said China is willing to continue to share new development opportunities with African countries, including Senegal, and help African countries achieve modernization.

China is willing to work with Senegal to uphold the concept of multilateralism and the basic norms governing international relations, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice, he added.

Fall said that Senegal firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and will safeguard the solid friendship between Senegal and China as well as Africa and China.

Senegal looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges with China, and promoting the upgrading of bilateral cooperation, Fall said, adding that the country welcomes China’s increased investment.

When meeting with Kombo, Wang said Tanzania has become one of the countries where the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation have been implemented most effectively, and China appreciates Tanzania’s understanding and support for China’s legitimate position on issues concerning its core interests.

He said China is willing to work with Tanzania and Zambia to rejuvenate the Tanzania-Zambia Railway and set an example for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa. Kombo thanked China for the assistance it has provided to Tanzania’s national construction and development and for offering zero-tariff treatment to Tanzania, saying that China has become one of Tanzania’s most important economic and trade partners.

Tanzania adheres to the one-China principle and is firmly committed to friendship between the two countries, said Kombo.

When meeting with Ashipala-Musavyi, Wang said China stands ready to work with Namibia to carry forward the fine tradition of mutual trust, mutual support, and solidarity, ensuring that China-Namibia friendship gains fresh vitality in the new era.

The two sides should strengthen the alignment of their development strategies, and upgrade mutually beneficial cooperation, so that Namibia can expedite its industrialization process and deliver more benefits to its people, said Wang.

Ashipala-Musavyi said Namibia looks forward to strengthening synergy with China and is confident that the ministerial meeting will yield fruitful results.

When meeting with Butale, Wang said this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Botswana, and China supports Botswana in exploring an independent and self-reliant development path.

Noting that China stands ready to work with Botswana to ensure that mutually beneficial cooperation yields more substantial outcomes, Wang said China will further expand market access for Botswana and explore enhanced cooperation across sectors including trade, energy, manufacturing and processing industries, as well as health.

Butale said Botswana firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and is committed to deepening the Belt and Road cooperation.

When meeting with Antonio, Wang said that China maintains the continuity and stability of its policy towards Angola and does not attach any political condition to its assistance to Angola.

Wang said that China supports Angola’s efforts to promote national development, encourages and supports Chinese enterprises to increase investment in Angola, and hopes that Angola will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and personnel in Angola.

Antonio expressed gratitude to hundreds of Chinese enterprises for their contribution to the development and infrastructure construction of Angola, adding that Angola is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and fulfill its duties as the rotating chair of the African Union. (Xinhua)

