HARARE, July 5 — At least 18 people died Monday afternoon between Masvingo and Zvishavane in southern Zimbabwe when a minibus collided head-on with a smaller vehicle, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told Xinhua.

Another four people were injured in the accident and were taken to hospital.

Nyathi said the minibus encroached onto the path of the smaller vehicle after the tire burst, resulting in the accident.

He said more details would be provided later.

– Xinhua