11 African countries report presence of 501Y.V2 variant: Africa CDC.

ADDIS ABABA, March 6 -- The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( Africa CDC) on Friday disclosed that some 11 Africa n countries have so far reported the presence of 501Y.V2 COVID-19 variant. The 11 Africa n countries that have reported the presence of the 501Y.V2 variant are said to be Botswana, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa , and Zambia, according to the agency. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member Africa n Union (AU), also stressed that the number of countries that have reported the presence of the 501Y.V1 variant has also climbed to 13. The 13 Africa n countries that have reported the presence of the 501Y.V1 variant are Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa , and Tunisia. According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 3,937,028 as of Friday morning.Xinhua.