AU condemns coordinated armed attacks in Mali

ADDIS ABABA, July 6– The African Union (AU) has condemned Saturday’s coordinated armed attacks that targeted several localities in Mali. The AU, in a press statement issued Sunday, said that Chairperson of the AU Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf “strongly condemns the coordinated terrorist attacks carried out on Saturday against several localities in northern, central, and southern Mali.”

“These attacks are a stark reminder that terrorism and violent extremism continue to pose a serious threat to Mali, the Sahel, and the African continent as a whole,” Youssouf said. He stressed that the coordinated attacks underscore the need to strengthen collective efforts to advance peace, security, and stability while maintaining constant attention to the protection of civilians.

He reaffirmed the 55-member continental organization’s “unwavering commitment” to supporting the efforts of the Malian authorities, as well as regional and continental initiatives aimed at combating terrorism and promoting lasting peace and stability in Mali and across the Sahel.

Reiterating the AU’s full solidarity with the government and people of the West African country during this difficult time, Youssouf extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and expressed his deep sympathy to all those affected by these attacks.

The Malian Armed Forces, in a statement on Saturday, said that attacks against several military positions in the country earlier in the day were repelled and that the situation was “fully under control.” The West African country has faced a volatile security situation for years, with frequent attacks by armed groups, particularly in the northern and central regions of the country.

In April, Mali’s Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed in an attack on his residence in the town of Kati, near the capital Bamako, carried out by armed terrorist groups. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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