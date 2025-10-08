At least 15 soldiers killed in South Sudan clashes

JUBA, Oct. 8 — At least 15 soldiers have been killed in clashes between the unified VIP protection forces of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the opposition Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO), a local official said Wednesday.

John Mabior Marup, commissioner of Twic County, said the fighting broke out Monday at Athony, a key revenue checkpoint and designated buffer zone between Twic and the Abyei Administrative Area.

“The fighting started after a disagreement between the forces. The SPLA-IO soldiers under the command of James Gatjiek Koang opened fire on SSPDF troops who were under the command of Peter Bawa Jamus, resulting in a heavy exchange of gunfire,” Mabior said in a statement.

The unified forces had been deployed to maintain peace and prevent conflict between the communities of Twic and Abyei, which have long disputed ownership of a border strip of land.

Mabior said more than 400 opposition soldiers have since deserted their positions and moved north toward Abyei. Both sides confirmed the clashes.

SSPDF spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang said government troops were conducting “mop-up operations” after fighting with opposition forces allied to suspended First Vice President Riek Machar.

The two rival forces have clashed repeatedly in several regions since March, when the White Army militia, allied to the SPLA-IO, attacked an SSPDF base in Nasir, Upper Nile State, killing more than 250 soldiers.

The attack reignited political tensions and led to the arrests and detention of several opposition members, including Machar, who now face trial on charges of treason, murder, and crimes against humanity. (Xinhua)

