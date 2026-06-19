AU condemns armed attack in Niger’s capital

ADDIS ABABA, June 20– The African Union (AU) on Thursday condemned an armed attack that targeted an airport facility in Niger’s capital, Niamey.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the AU said Chairperson of the AU Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf “strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out on Thursday against the international airport of Niamey.”

Youssouf commended the “swift response” of the West African country’s defense and security forces, whose actions helped repel the attack and secure the airport facilities.

He reaffirmed the AU’s solidarity with Niger in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism and reiterated the AU’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at preserving peace, security and stability across the continent.

Gunmen attacked Diori Hamani International Airport and nearby military facilities in Niamey, triggering explosions and sustained gunfire, according to media reports.

The attack killed 11 members of the defense and security forces and two civilians, according to a statement issued by Niger’s Ministry of Defense. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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