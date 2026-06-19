Trending Now
Home International AU condemns armed attack in Niger’s capital
AU condemns armed attack in Niger’s capital
International

AU condemns armed attack in Niger’s capital

June 19, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, June 20– The African Union (AU) on Thursday condemned an armed attack that targeted an airport facility in Niger’s capital, Niamey.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the AU said Chairperson of the AU Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf “strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out on Thursday against the international airport of Niamey.”

Youssouf commended the “swift response” of the West African country’s defense and security forces, whose actions helped repel the attack and secure the airport facilities.

He reaffirmed the AU’s solidarity with Niger in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism and reiterated the AU’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at preserving peace, security and stability across the continent.

Gunmen attacked Diori Hamani International Airport and nearby military facilities in Niamey, triggering explosions and sustained gunfire, according to media reports.

The attack killed 11 members of the defense and security forces and two civilians, according to a statement issued by Niger’s Ministry of Defense. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 154
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Myanmar’s Yangon airport tightens screening to prevent Nipah...

February 2, 2026

Singapore refreshes retail digital plan to boost AI...

May 26, 2026

AI venture investment in Kazakhstan exceeds 73 mln...

January 28, 2026

KMT leader Cheng Li-wun pays tribute to Sun...

April 11, 2026

Putin signs into law Russia-India military deployment agreement

December 16, 2025

Iran’s president vows not to surrender to U.S....

September 29, 2025

CAF considering Africa Cup of Nations expansion to...

March 30, 2026

Israeli army says struck 50 Hezbollah targets in...

May 2, 2026

Australian govn’t extends emergency fundings to bushfire-affected communities

January 11, 2026

DPRK condemns U.S. for imposing unilateral sanctions

November 6, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.