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Mexican president downplays Trump’s claim that drug cartels run Mexico
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Mexican president downplays Trump’s claim that drug cartels run Mexico

June 19, 2026

MEXICO CITY, June 19– Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday downplayed the latest claim by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said at the G7 summit that drug cartels are totally running Mexico and she is “a very scared woman.”

At her daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sheinbaum avoided engaging in polemics regarding Trump’s comments made at the gathering in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains on Wednesday.

She dismissed the remark as nothing new, noting that “he has said it before” and “President Trump has his own way of communicating; we shouldn’t get hung up on every statement.

” Trump “is not well-informed,” she said, while defending her government’s crime-fighting strategy and the commitment of her security cabinet.

Sheinbaum went on to cite official figures showing a decline in intentional homicides and a decrease in other indicators of violence. She also rejected any measures that could jeopardize Mexico’s sovereignty.

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