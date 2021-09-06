Trending Now
Home World UN chief condemns coup attempt in Guinea
UN chief condemns coup attempt in Guinea
World

UN chief condemns coup attempt in Guinea

written by Paulina Meke September 6, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 7 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the coup attempt in Guinea and called for the release of President Alpha Conde.
“I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde,” Guterres tweeted. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Former senior banking regulatory official under investigation

July 30, 2021

EU allocates over 1.6 bln USD for child...

August 9, 2021

Zambia launches Olympic Games participation handbook

July 14, 2021

WHO urges fast, collective actions as Cambodia races...

July 31, 2021

Ugandan Olympic athlete arrested in Japan after escape

July 21, 2021

UNGA president calls for protecting civilians in Afghanistan.

August 27, 2021

Roundup: Taliban vows to have ties with all...

August 22, 2021

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 2, 2021

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021

Fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 virus:...

August 6, 2021