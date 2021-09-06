UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 7 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the coup attempt in Guinea and called for the release of President Alpha Conde.
“I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde,” Guterres tweeted. (Xinhua)
UN chief condemns coup attempt in Guinea
UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 7 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the coup attempt in Guinea and called for the release of President Alpha Conde.