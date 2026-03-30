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Iran rejects U.S. proposed truce plan as “very excessive, unrealistic”
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Iran rejects U.S. proposed truce plan as “very excessive, unrealistic”

March 30, 2026

TEHRAN, March 30– Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday the recent truce plan proposed by the United States contains “very excessive, unrealistic and unreasonable” demands.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in Tehran while elaborating on the U.S.-proposed 15-point plan delivered to Iran via intermediaries to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Unlike the United States, “which constantly changes its positions, and whose officials make and demonstrate contradictory remarks and behaviors,” Iran’s stance towards relevant issues has been completely clear from the beginning, Baghaei said.

He added, “We know very well what our desired framework is. As I mentioned earlier, the materials that have been conveyed to us under various titles such as the ’15-point plan’ mainly include very excessive, unrealistic, and unreasonable demands.”

Baghaei stressed that “up to this moment, we have had no direct negotiation with the United States.” He noted that since the last round of negotiations with the United States in Geneva on Feb. 26, Iran has received messages through certain intermediaries, including Pakistan, which contained the U.S. willingness and request for negotiations.

Iran has not participated in meetings held by Pakistan with the participation of neighboring states, he said.

Iran will announce its conclusion about the plan through an appropriate way in due course, Baghaei added.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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