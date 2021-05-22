Argentina suspends football amid COVID-19 surge

BUENOS AIRES, May 22 — The Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Friday suspended all leagues under its jurisdiction for nine days because of a new wave of coronavirus cases.

The decision affects men’s and women’s competitions but will not impact Copa Libertadores games scheduled for next week, the AFA said.

“At this moment in which our country must make an effort to control this distressing pandemic that affects us, the AFA and all in football will once more follow national authorities and suspend the schedule for all matches of local tournaments for nine days,” read a statement on the entity’s website.

Argentina’s health ministry has reported more than 3.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 72,000 deaths.

New daily cases have risen above 30,000 in the past week, their highest level in the country since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, President Alberto Fernandez imposed lockdowns in areas with high infection rates.

The AFA’s decision comes 23 days before the scheduled start of the Copa America, to be played in Argentina.

South American football governing body CONMEBOL on Thursday removed Colombia as a tournament co-host amid violent anti-government protests and soaring COVID-19 cases in the Andean nation. (Xinhua)