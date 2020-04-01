Germany reports over 67,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

BERLIN, April 1 -- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany increased by 5,453 within one day to 67,366, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday. The number of deaths increased from Tuesday's 583 to 732, according to RKI, the federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention. The average number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany increased from 74 to 81 although there were "regional differences." Strict contact restrictions have been in force in Germany until April 20. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states are planning a telephone conference Wednesday to evaluate the current situation in the country. Xinhua