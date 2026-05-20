Trending Now
Home International Arab League chief warns against Israeli penetration into Horn of Africa
Arab League chief warns against Israeli penetration into Horn of Africa
International

Arab League chief warns against Israeli penetration into Horn of Africa

May 20, 2026

CAIRO, May 20 — Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, secretary-general of the League of Arab States, on Wednesday strongly condemned any intended move by the northwestern region of Somalia, the self-declared “Republic of Somaliland,” to open an embassy in occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement, Aboul-Gheit described such a move as legally null and void and an unacceptable provocation to both the Arab and Islamic world.

“Such rapprochement seeks to solicit illegitimate recognition of Israel from entities and regions lacking any lawful status in pursuit of entrenching their illegal occupation of East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.

It stressed that this course constitutes a flagrant assault on the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia and an unacceptable infringement on the sovereignty of a member state of the League of Arab States, the African Union, and the United Nations.

Such efforts aimed at expanding influence in the Horn of Africa risk exacerbating tensions and instability in the region, said the statement.

In late 2025, Israel became the first country in the world to formally recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, prompting immediate condemnation from Somalia and the international community. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 130
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Drone attacks spark fires at 2 Kuwaiti refineries...

March 19, 2026

South Africa records slight employment growth in Q4...

March 31, 2026

Israel says it killed Hamas commander trying to...

December 4, 2025

Volkswagen delivers 2.69 million cars in China in...

January 13, 2026

Trump wants to bring Russia back to restore...

February 14, 2025

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

August 4, 2021

Trump’s envoy to meet Ukrainian negotiators in Miami

December 4, 2025

U.S.-Israel attack on Iran conflicts with int’l law,...

March 11, 2026

Russia foils terror attack on senior military official

August 12, 2025

China prepared to play all FIFA World Cup...

August 23, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.