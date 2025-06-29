Trending Now
Foreign envoys highlight cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology

June 29, 2025

BEIJING, June 29– Ambassadors and envoys from the permanent missions to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna of eight countries highlighted cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology during a tour in China.

Foreign envoys from Ghana, Brazil, Namibia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Venezuela and Indonesia visited nuclear technology demonstrations and innovation facilities in east China’s Shandong Province and Beijing.

They engaged in exchanges with Chinese officials and experts and attended a symposium in Beijing on cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

The activity, held from June 22 to 27, was co-organized by the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) and the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Vienna.

The CAEA highlighted China’s efforts in advancing the secure and sustainable development of nuclear energy, leveraging nuclear technology to benefit social well-being, as well as its extensive practices and future plans for deepening cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology with developing countries.

The foreign envoys said that China’s advancements in nuclear energy and nuclear technology have commanded global attention, adding that China has played a critical role in advancing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy among countries of the Global South.

They also expressed their willingness to cooperate with China at bilateral and multilateral levels in fields such as nuclear agronomy, nuclear medicine, and nuclear safety and security.

The CAEA stated that it will collaborate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and partners from the Global South to promote innovation and development in nuclear energy technology jointly.

