U.S., Iran deny reports on ceasefire extension

WASHINGTON, April 15 — U.S. and Iranian officials on Wednesday denied reports that the two sides had reached an “in principle agreement” to extend the ceasefire.

U.S. media reported Wednesday that the United States and Iran had reached an “in principle agreement” to extend the two-week ceasefire, allowing more time for diplomatic efforts. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that such reports are not confirmed, according to RIA Novosti.

“As for the rumors and assumptions about the extension of the ceasefire, none of them has been confirmed at the moment,” Baghaei was quoted as saying. “Negotiations are currently underway through a Pakistani mediator, and we need to see how serious the opposing side is about diplomacy in reality. The United States must prove its serious approach.”

The U.S. side has not formally agreed to the extension of the ceasefire as well, Reuters reported, citing a senior U.S. official. “There is continued engagement between the U.S. and Iran to reach a deal,” said the report. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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