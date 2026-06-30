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Ebola cases rise to 1,307 as authorities ban mass gatherings in DR Congo
FILE PHOTO: A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) stands near displaced people waiting for the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp, one month after an outbreak was declared, in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo
AfricaHEALTH

Ebola cases rise to 1,307 as authorities ban mass gatherings in DR Congo

June 30, 2026

KINSHASA, June 30 — The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday reported 1,307 confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease, including 377 deaths, as authorities stepped up efforts against the outbreak.

As of Sunday, 180 people had recovered, while 615 patients were receiving treatment or under care. The fatality rate stood at 28.8 percent, and the contact follow-up rate reached 81.3 percent, the government said.

As part of the control measures, the government has banned mass gatherings in the capital and the provinces of Tshopo, Haut-Uele and Bas-Uele, local media reported, citing a circular from the Ministry of Interior.

Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani notified governors of the affected provinces of the decision, saying the restriction was imposed due to heightened health risks posed by the spread of the virus.

The measure covers political rallies, public marches and other events in an effort to limit physical contact and curb the spread of the virus.

President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday that a comprehensive response plan, with a budget of 319 million U.S. dollars, had been drawn up, with initial emergency funds already mobilized to support field operations, contain the outbreak and save lives.

“Ebola is neither a rumor nor a shame. It is a health emergency that demands responsibility, solidarity and truth,” Tshisekedi said in a speech marking the country’s Independence Day, calling on the public to follow health instructions, report suspected cases and resist disinformation.

The DRC declared the current Ebola outbreak in mid-May. Health authorities have since warned that the response has been challenged by community transmission, population movement and limited access in some affected areas. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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