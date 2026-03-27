Kuwait’s Shuwaikh port damaged in drone attack, no casualties reported

KUWAIT CITY, March 27– Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait was struck by hostile drones on Friday, causing material damage but no casualties, the Kuwait Ports Authority said.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the authority confirmed that port facilities sustained damage, with no injuries reported so far.

Coordination efforts are underway between the Kuwait Ports Authority and relevant government agencies to assess the situation and ensure operational safety at the port.

Shuwaikh Port is one of Kuwait’s core comprehensive commercial ports, having long played a leading role in the country’s consumer goods supply chain and general cargo import system.

The incident happened amid escalating tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began last month. Iran has since launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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