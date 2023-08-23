Africa’s Rugby Aspirations: A Glimpse into the 2023 Rugby World Cup

By Staff Reporter

PARIS, France, Aug. 23 — On an official visit to France, Herbert Mensah, the new President of Rugby Africa, the continental governing body for rugby in Africa, engaged in discussions with Julien Collette, General Manager of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Organizing Committee. This meeting, held at the France 2023 Headquarters, La Maison de la Mutualité in Paris, spotlighted Africa’s involvement in the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

The presence of South Africa and Namibia at the forefront of Africa’s participation in the 2023 Rugby World Cup stands as a testament to the continent’s growing influence on the global rugby stage. South Africa’s current global champion status and its remarkable achievement of being a three-time world champion reflect Africa’s exceptional skill, unwavering determination, and profound commitment to rugby.

With Africa’s population projected to double, reaching a staggering 2.5 billion by 2050, and the African youth expected to constitute 42% of the world’s population by 2030 according to the United Nations, there lies an immense potential for exponential growth in Rugby World Cup viewership. A larger population naturally translates into a larger potential audience, a factor that cannot be overlooked.

In light of this extraordinary potential, it becomes crucial for World Rugby, the governing body of rugby and the owner of the Rugby World Cup, to make substantial investments in Africa. Similar to prominent sports organizations like FIFA for football, NBA for basketball, and NFL for American football, World Rugby has the opportunity to strategically tap into Africa’s growing interest and population. This strategic approach not only promises to enhance the viewership of the Rugby World Cup but also aims to cultivate a lasting passion for rugby within the continent. This, in turn, contributes to the sport’s global expansion and long-term prosperity.

Julien Collette, General Manager of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Organizing Committee, shared his optimism about the potential of the upcoming event: “We are very glad to welcome the new President of Rugby Africa here in Paris. We believe that the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France will provide an exceptional platform to promote rugby worldwide, especially in Africa.”

Herbert Mensah, the recently elected President of Rugby Africa, emphasized the collective enthusiasm within Africa: “A diverse array of African stakeholders, from our community members to esteemed dignitaries and strategic investment partners, are eager to elevate their participation in upcoming Rugby World Cup editions. This shared enthusiasm is rooted in the understanding that sports, including rugby, offer significant economic prospects.”

Acknowledging the substantial financial potential within the sports industry, there exists a mutual ambition to not only partake in future Rugby World Cup events but also to explore avenues for business expansion and mutual benefits.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup, the tenth men’s Rugby World Cup, is set to take place in France from September 8 to October 28, 2023. Across nine venues within the country, rugby union national teams will compete in this quadrennial world championship.

For the complete Rugby World Cup 2023 Fixtures, please visit [Rugby World Cup 2023 Fixtures](https://apo-opa.info/3qxNy0Y).