Robert Lewandowski wins Polish Sports Personality of the Year award

WARSAW, Jan. 8 — Bayern Munich striker and captain of Poland national team Robert Lewandowski won the Polish Sports Personality of the Year in Warsaw on Saturday evening.

The Sports Personality of The Year is believed to be the most prestigious sports prize in Poland. Lewandowski’s victory was not a surprise as the 33-year-old was seen as a strong favorite after leading Bayern to another German title.

“I want to say thank you to all Polish athletes as I’m proud of all Polish successes. We have talent and huge potential to be on the top. I keep my fingers crossed for all athletes from my country,” Lewandowski said on the scene.

“I’m really proud that I won. It’s a special reward for me as it is connected to Poland. I have been living abroad for 12 years so I really appreciate that and everything which is connected to my country has a special meaning for me,” the football player added.

“I also want to thank my family, who support me, and the teammates as I’m just a member of the team. I receive some questions about the possible retirement but, to be honest, I don’t want to do that and I don’t even think about that,” Lewandowski concluded.

The second place was taken by hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk, who stood on the highest podium at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Motorcycle speedway rider Bartosz Zmarzlik was third. (Xinhua)