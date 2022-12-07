Ramos hat-trick fires Portugal into World Cup last 8

Trending Now
SPORTS

December 7, 2022

USAIL, Qatar, Dec. 6 — Goncalo Ramos scored the first hat-trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Portugal reached the quarterfinals with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Switzerland here on Tuesday.
Making his first international start, Ramos opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Pepe doubled the lead with a thumping header. Ramos struck again just after half-time and Raphael Guerreiro made it 4-0 by finishing off a brilliantly worked team goal.
Switzerland pulled a goal back in the 58th minute through a Manuel Akanji strike but the respite was short lived. Not satisfied with his brace, Ramos dinked home Portugal’s fifth goal before substitute Rafael Leao completed the rout in stoppage time.
The result means Portugal will now meet Morocco at Al Thumama stadium in Doha on Saturday (Dec. 10), with a berth in the semifinals at stake. (Xinhua)

