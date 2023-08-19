850 Houses in DRC Community to Benefit from Electrification Project by Erongo RED

By Lylie Happiness

Swakopmund, August 19- In a significant initiative, Erongo RED has launched the DRC Electrification project in the DRC community of Swakopmund. The project is a collaborative effort between Swakopmund Municipality, Erongo RED, and the DRC community, with the goal of electrifying 850 houses upon completion.

During the launch event, nine houses were electrified as part of the project. The Governor of the Erongo region, Honorable Neville Andre, emphasized the positive impact this initiative will have on the residents of DRC. He stated, “This is just the beginning of good things to come to DRC and I strongly believe that this is not just an investment in infrastructure; it is rather an investment for the generations to come.” He also highlighted that the electrification would not only benefit individual beneficiaries but entire families and communities.

Immanuel !Hanabeb, the Chief Executive Officer of Erongo RED, praised the collaboration between different stakeholders, including Swakopmund Municipality, Erongo RED, and the DRC community. He urged the residents to safeguard the infrastructure from theft and vandalism to ensure smooth electricity provision to critical services such as hospitals, clinics, water pumps, banks, and schools.

Zoe Nambahu, Chairperson of the Erongo RED Board, emphasized the importance of addressing the challenges of electrification in Namibia. She noted that despite limited resources, entities should come together to work towards improving electrification rates, especially considering that a significant portion of the population still lacks access to electricity.

Erongo RED has committed over N$1.5 million to contribute to the electrification of the DRC community. The company plans to connect more houses as the project progresses, aiming to improve the overall electrification rate and provide access to electricity for more households.

– Namibia Daily News