Namibian Police Denies tempering on Arandis boy results,Agrees on DNA Test Repeat.

By Kapumburu Shikuva

NDAMA, June 30 – The Deputy Commissioner of Kavango West’s regional crime investigation unit, Abner Agas, dismissed claims this weekend that police may have altered the results of Steven Chavuka’s DNA test, which has led to negative findings and is now hindering his effort to reconnect with his alleged biological family, currently residing in the NDAMA area of Rundu town in the Kavango East region. Presently, he remains in Arandis, Erongo region, due to the widely covered negative test results.

Hausiku Susana, Steven Chavuka’s elder sister, expressed her distress, stating that the negative DNA findings have caused the entire Hausiku family relentless anguish and nightmares. They firmly believe the results provided by the Kavango West police are inaccurate, as they know Chavuka to be their lost son and are eager to reunite with him to find closure, she noted.

“Why did it take so long for the DNA results to be released until we inquired about them and discovered they were fake, with the results only coming after we approached the police?” Susan questioned.

She further recounted that the family was taken by surprise when Deputy Commissioner Abner presented the results in an already opened envelope, displaying an unfamiliar document with numbers indicated as the test result, before returning with the results that were subsequently reported in the media.

“The only issue we face now is financial constraints to afford a private doctor for a new DNA test, and we remain confident the outcome will be different. That is my younger brother, and we will recognize each other,” an emotional Susan recounted.

Apparently, Steven’s mother has developed high blood pressure due to the situation and has since decided to move from her village to Rundu.

“Many villagers come to my mother to ask about the matter, some even spreading misinformation, so we chose to relocate from MILE 20 to the town,” Susan explained.

When reached for comment, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas stated that the police are willing to assist with a second DNA test if the family is dissatisfied.

“I understand the family has approached the Anti-Corruption Commission, Ombudsman, and fellow police officers in the Kavango East region regarding this issue, but I’m simply waiting for them to return to me for assistance; this is a police matter that has been reported to us,” Deputy Commissioner Abner stated.

He also clarified that the Kavango West Police were involved because the family reported the child missing in 2010 to the Kavango East police when the regions were still unified, as their residential address at the time was MILE 20, which falls within Kavango West.

For 15 years, the Hausiku family has been searching for their missing child and believed they had finally found him, only for their hopes of reunion to be dashed by the DNA test results.

The Hausiku family remains steadfast in their belief that Steven Chavuka, now 20 years old, is their son who has been missing since 2010 at the age of 5. He was discovered abandoned in Arandis, Erongo region, by an unidentified man who raised him for some time before leaving him with a neighboring woman in 2012, who has since passed away. Chavuka has been cared for by the children of that deceased woman up until now, and according to WhatsApp conversations between the Hausiku family and those looking after Chavuka, seen by this reporter, it appears that Chavuka’s new family is willing to return him to his biological family.

Immanuel Hausiku, alleged Chavuka’s elder brother, stated that he was present on the day Chavuka went missing. He was the first family member to travel to Arandis upon receiving news and recognized his younger brother Chavuka upon arrival. He also raised concerns about the transparency and accuracy of the DNA testing procedure and requested that it be redone if the police agree to it soon.

He inquired whether a DNA test only involves collecting saliva or if a blood sample is also required, mentioning that for their case, only one member’s saliva was taken.

“The information we have as a family is consistent with what my younger brother Chavuka has on his side; he can still remember the large tree and the shop located in front of our home,” he added. The family is expected to convene shortly to discuss the next steps regarding the new DNA test, he concluded.

