Tourists Face Disruption as Handling Service Provider Denied Access to Hosea Kutako International Airport

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, August 19- Incoming tourists to Namibia have encountered significant disruptions due to the unexpected denial of access to Hosea Kutako International Airport by handling service provider Menzies Aviation. The abrupt decision has led to flight cancellations and diversions, causing inconvenience for travelers.

Eurowings Discover, an airline operating in Namibia, received short notice that Menzies Aviation was denied access to the airport. This unfortunate turn of events resulted in the cancellation of eight Eurowings Discover flights. Furthermore, two flights scheduled for August 19 were diverted to Johannesburg. Affected passengers have been provided accommodation in hotels, and efforts are underway to find alternative arrangements for their onward travel.

Eurowings Discover is actively working with local authorities to resolve the situation promptly. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience faced by its passengers and committed to keeping them informed about the unfolding developments.

The disrupted flights are as follows:

– August 18: FRA-WDH: 4Y132 & 4Y142 (diverted to Johannesburg)

– August 19: WDH-FRA: 4Y133 & 4Y143 – cancelled

– August 19: FRA-WDH: 4Y138 – cancelled

– August 20: WDH-VFA: 4Y138 – cancelled

– August 20: WDH-FRA: 4Y139 – cancelled

– August 20: VFA-WDH: 4Y139 – cancelled

– August 20: FRA-WDH: 4Y132 – cancelled

– August 21: WDH-FRA: 4Y133 – cancelled

Travelers planning to journey to or from Namibia are advised to stay informed about the latest updates and contact their respective airlines for further assistance. The tourism industry is actively working to minimize the disruption’s impact on travelers and ensure a seamless travel experience once the situation is resolved. – Namibia Daily News