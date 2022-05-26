Swiss tourist’s mountain bike stolen at Ongwediva guesthouse

By Lylie Happiness

Ongwediva, May 26 – Oshana police are requesting the public’s help to find a Swiss tourist’s bicycle stolen from the Seven Valley Guesthouse in Ongwediva between 11h00 and 12h00 on Thursday.

The victim (30), an aeronautical engineer, is on a six-month bike tour of Africa and arrived in Namibia on 6 April.

He had been camping at the guest house where he secured his bicycle to a tree while in the front office making calls back home via wi-fi.

During that time an unknown male entered the premises through a rear gate, searched the visitor’s tent for the key to the lock and stole the bike fleeing in the direction of Oshakati.

The bike in question is a 12-speed shiny grey and black Sonder mountain bike valued at N$ 32 000.

The tourist plans to head to Angola once he gets his bike back, the police report said. – Namibia Daily News

