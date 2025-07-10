Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Nigeria says army kill 24 suspected terrorists in NE region
Nigeria says army kill 24 suspected terrorists in NE region
AfricaCRIMEInternational

Nigeria says army kill 24 suspected terrorists in NE region

July 10, 2025
ABUJA, July 10– At least 24 suspected terrorists were killed in recent operations in Nigeria’s northeast region, the military has said.
The July 4-9 anti-terror operations in Adamawa and Borno states, aided by local hunters, combed the hideouts and enclaves of suspected terrorists, Reuben Kovangiya, an army spokesman for the military operations, told the media in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, on Wednesday.
He said the success of the operations highlighted the resilience and synergy between the troops and local support forces.
Nigeria’s northeastern region has been under intense attacks by terror groups, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). ISWAP is a breakaway faction from Boko Haram.
In late April, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered an immediate overhaul of national security strategies to address the escalating armed attacks. (Xinhua)
Post Views: 39
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ghanaian president congratulates Nigeria’s Buhari on his re-election

February 27, 2019

Egyptian FM, Blinken discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza,...

November 4, 2024

DR Congo accuses Rwandan forces of incursion

October 18, 2021

Botswana president calls for domestication of AfCFTA at...

June 26, 2021

China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for...

July 20, 2021

S. African ruling ANC denounces opposition’s plan to...

August 12, 2017

West African leaders reaffirm 2020 deadline for single...

February 24, 2018

Zambian youth cooperative promotes innovation

June 21, 2021

Tanzania’s campaign against illegal fishing in Lake Victoria...

September 17, 2018

Tanzania signs agreements with three African countries for...

June 7, 2022