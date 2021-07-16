(Special for CAFS) South Africa’s Western Cape starting to see slowdown in new COVID-19 cases

CAPE TOWN, July 16 — Western Cape, a southwestern province in South Africa, is starting to see a slowdown in the week-on-week increase of COVID-19 infections in the course of reaching the peak.

The weekly increase decreased from 29 percent in the previous week to 13.5 percent this week, according to data released at Thursday’s provincial weekly digital press conference.

However, “we are not out of the woods yet,” the provincial leader Alan Winde later said, as the health system remains under pressure, with continued increase in hospitalization and deaths.

The province is approaching the third wave peak, he said, urging the public to assist in flattening the peak “as much as possible.”

The province currently records an average of 2,335 new infections each day with the positivity rate standing at about 32 percent.

Its total of 357,025 cases accounts for 15.8 percent of the national tally, official figures show. (Xinhua)