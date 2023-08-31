Calls for Inclusion of Social Support for Gambling Addicts in Current Laws

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 31 August – With the evolution of gambling legislation in Namibia, there are growing calls for the current laws to encompass provisions for social assistance aimed at aiding individuals grappling with gambling addiction.

A historical overview of gambling laws in Namibia reveals a journey of legal developments from the early 20th century to the present day:

– Prior to 1920: The legal status of gambling in German South West Africa remains unknown, although it’s presumed that German gambling laws applied to the colony.

– 1920 to 1965: Following Namibia’s status as a South African territory from 1920, South African gambling laws governed the region.

– 1965: Act 51 of 1965 legalized gambling in what was then known as South West Africa, resulting in the territory having its own gambling legislation.

– 1990: Namibia gained independence from South Africa.

– 1994: Independent Namibia enacted the 1994 Casinos and Gambling Houses Act, officially legalizing gambling within its borders.

– 2002: The 2002 Lotteries Act legalized lotteries, marking the final form of gambling to be legalized in Namibia.

– 2017: The 2017 Lotteries Act revamped the country’s lottery laws.

– 2018: The Gaming and Entertainment Control Act 13 of 2018 legalized online gambling and modified gambling legislation.

However, as gambling has become more accessible, concerns have risen regarding its potential to lead to addiction. Advocates are urging for the inclusion of support mechanisms within the existing laws. Many individuals, overcome by gambling addiction, are spending their hard-earned incomes at gambling establishments, often leaving insufficient resources for household necessities.

The current legislation does not provide a framework to extend help to those who find themselves ensnared in gambling addiction. This absence of assistance has raised concerns among observers as the numbers of affected individuals continue to rise.

As the nation grapples with this issue, the calls for more comprehensive gambling legislation are driven by the need to safeguard the well-being of citizens, while also addressing the social and personal challenges linked to gambling addiction.

In the ongoing discourse surrounding gambling laws, the Namibian government and society face the task of striking a balance between permitting gambling activities and ensuring responsible practices, inclusive of support for those vulnerable to addiction.- Namibia Daily News