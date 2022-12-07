Trending Now
Home InternationalCRIME Argentina’s vice-president sentenced to 6 years in jail for corruption
Argentina’s vice-president sentenced to 6 years in jail for corruption
CRIME

Argentina’s vice-president sentenced to 6 years in jail for corruption

December 7, 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Dec. 7 — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has been sentenced to six years in jail for corruption and a lifetime ban from holding public office.
An Argentine court on Tuesday convicted her of “fraudulent administration” over irregular public works contracts awarded during her two-term presidency between 2007 and 2015.
The vice president will not face immediate imprisonment and is also expected to appeal against the sentence.
She denied the allegations and called the court a “firing squad.”
It’s the first time that an Argentine vice president has been convicted of a crime while in office.
Also on Tuesday, Fernandez de Kirchner wrote on social media after the ruling that she will not be a candidate for any political office in 2023 general elections. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 43
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Capturing sons of drug lord “El Chapo” Mexico’s...

December 17, 2021

Death toll in random shooting in Johannesburg’s tavern...

July 10, 2022

S. Africa’s National Assembly “extensively destroyed” by fire:...

January 3, 2022

Gov’t forces thwart smuggling of ivory tusks, pangolin...

February 11, 2022

Cameroonian police probe assault on three Algerian journalists...

January 10, 2022

Somali army kills 7 al-Shabab terrorists

February 7, 2022

At least 14 killed in bar shooting in...

July 10, 2022

South Africa police arrests Israel’s wanted gang leader

November 17, 2022

886 civilians killed, wounded or kidnapped in Mali:...

March 25, 2022

9 armed robbers killed in Botswana

February 24, 2022